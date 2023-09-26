Home Business

Will generate 5 lakh jobs this festive season: E-commerce firm Meesho

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ecommerce firm Meesho on Monday said it would enable nearly five lakh seasonal job opportunities to fulfil the upcoming festive season demand. This is about a 50% increase compared to the seasonal jobs the company created last year.

The SoftBank-backed firm said it will enable nearly two lakh job opportunities through its partnership with third-party logistics players like Ecom Express, DTDC, Elastic Run, Loadshare, Delhivery, Shadowfax and Xpressbees, among others. Of the total job openings, 60% will be from tier-3 and 4 regions.

These roles will primarily contain first-mile and delivery associates responsible for tasks like delivery picking, sorting, loading, unloading and return inspections. Meesho sellers are projected to hire over three lakh seasonal workers as part of their requirements for the festive season. These seasonal workers will assist Meesho’s sellers in various capacities, including manufacturing, packaging, and sorting, to fulfil the rising customer demand, it said.

Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho, said, “Since we are anticipating a substantial uptick in demand during this festive season, we have enabled our sellers and third-party logistics partners to generate over 5 lakh job opportunities within the ecosystem.” Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax, said “The festive season is going to see phenomenal growth opportunities fuelled by tier 3+ regions.” 

Shadowfax has invested in large pickup centres in cities such as Lucknow, Surat, Ludhiana and Sagar. Meanwhile, as per a study conducted by Nielsen Media India, on behalf of Amazon India, consumers plan to spend across a wide range of categories during this festive period, from high-value items to daily essentials; 75% are interested buying electronic gadgets and products (smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, ACs), luxury and authentic beauty brands, home furnishing/improvement items and consumables.

