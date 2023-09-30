Genpact partners with Amazon to fight financial crime

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Genpact on Friday announced it expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform financial crime risk operations, leveraging generative AI and large language models (LLMs).

Integrating Genpact’s proprietary cloud-based financial crime suite, riskCanvas, with Amazon Bedrock, has led to accelerated efficiencies and impact for clients such as Apex Fintech Solutions, it said.

Amazon Bedrock enables developers to test, integrate, and deploy industry-leading foundation models (FMs) via an application programming interface (API) and customise the models to best suit their unique use cases.

“Financial criminals are innovating, which means financial services firms need to use advanced digital technologies to stay one step ahead of them,” said Justin Morgan, Head of Financial Crimes Compliance at Apex Fintech Solutions.

