Home Business

Genpact partners with Amazon to fight financial crime

Integrating Genpact’s proprietary cloud-based financial crime suite, riskCanvas, with Amazon Bedrock, has led to accelerated efficiencies and impact for clients such as Apex Fintech Solutions.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

AWS

The logo of Amazon Web Services AWS.(Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Genpact on Friday announced it expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform financial crime risk operations, leveraging generative AI and large language models (LLMs). 

Integrating Genpact’s proprietary cloud-based financial crime suite, riskCanvas, with Amazon Bedrock, has led to accelerated efficiencies and impact for clients such as Apex Fintech Solutions, it said.

Amazon Bedrock enables developers to test, integrate, and deploy industry-leading foundation models (FMs) via an application programming interface (API) and customise the models to best suit their unique use cases.

“Financial criminals are innovating, which means financial services firms need to use advanced digital technologies to stay one step ahead of them,” said Justin Morgan, Head of Financial Crimes Compliance at Apex Fintech Solutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genpact Amazon Amazon Web Services financial crime risk operations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp