Atop the giant wheel–right now, right here

A few years ago, I had commenced with a column titled ‘Right Now’, which was the title of a popular rock song released three decades ago by the music group, Van Halen.

The lyrics of this song proposed living for the moment and not being afraid of making a change.

So, in this fortnight’s column, I propose to take you, my valued readers, on a Giant-Wheel ride …. ‘Right Now’ across our financial markets.

Right now, the dust seems to be settling on the just ended financial year, which promised a lot of volatility and amidst the high din, was debated threadbare by ‘talking heads’.

For the record, the financial year gone by actually ended up accentuating the bull run at the Indian bourses. Does this mean the current financial year will be the one marked by volatility ? As far as I am concerned, even if it does, what matters is how well prepared an investor is to ride the storm.

Right now, SEBI seems to be on over-drive and even ready to transform from Regulator to Advisor, where it deems fit.

From talking down retail investment in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to talking up REITs and InvITs, it also publicly instructed Mutual Fund Houses to conduct Stress Tests for their Small Cap Funds and topped that by promising to hunt down FinFluencers.