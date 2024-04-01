Infosys expects Rs 6,329 crore tax refund from I-T dept

BENGALURU: Infosys is expecting a refund of R6,329 crore from the Income Tax Department. The company also informed the stock exchanges about tax demand of R2,763 crore, citing various assessment orders.

Infosys said it has received orders from the Income Tax Department for assessment years 07-08 to 15-16, 17-18, and 18-19 during the quarter.

“As per the orders, the company expects a refund of R6,329 crore (including interest). The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of these orders on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024,” Infosys said in its filings.

The IT company also said it has received an order for assessment year 22-23 with a tax demand of R2,763 crore, including interest, and for assessment year 11-12 with a tax demand of R4 crore, interest included. Infosys has received assessment orders for subsidiaries as well, totalling R277 crore.