Sebi strengthens complaint redressal system for investors

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi on Monday launched a new version of the SCORES (Sebi complaint redress system) to strengthen its complaint redressal mechanism for investors by introducing auto-routing of complaints and their timely monitoring by designated bodies.

The SCORES is an online system wherein investors can lodge their complaints through a web URL and an app. The first version was launched way back in June 2011.

"The new version of SCORES strengthens the investors’ complaint redress mechanism by making the process more efficient through auto-routing, auto-escalation, monitoring by the designated bodies and reduction in timelines," Sebi said in a statement.

Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has taken a slew of initiatives to help investors and also market infrastructure makers with a broader view to make stock/mutual fund investments more efficient and investor-friendly. Some of the key steps include bringing down the IPO process to listing to three days from seven earlier, making issuers clearly disclose the end use of funds being mopped up and the latest being T+0 settlement, which was first reduced to T+1 from T+3, from last week on select 25 stocks. The move ensures instant payout to an investor on selling her holding and makes India the only market in the world with such a facility.