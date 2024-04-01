Tax evasion warning: Implications of false HRA declaration

The claim of HRA exemption requires the employee to submit, among other things, the PAN of the person to whom rent is paid. This is a cross-check mechanism deployed by the tax administration to ensure that the relevant rent income is reported to the PAN of the income-earner, and is eventually subjected to income-tax. The employer and the employee, in their respective tax filings, are also required to quote the PAN of the landlord, as submitted by the employee.

Employers are responsible for conducting reasonable due diligence on the documentation provided by employees but are not expected to verify the factual accuracy of every detail. Courts have clarified that employers’ role primarily involves ensuring appropriate checks and balances rather than conducting extensive investigations. In cases of false claims, employers may face inquiries from the tax administration regarding the verification procedures for legitimate tax exemptions. Therefore, it is essential for employers to enhance their verification processes related to TDS on salaries and tax exemptions to maintain compliance and avoid potential issues.

Documents required

There is often a debate between employers and employees regarding the required documentation for claiming HRA exemption and the extent of verification needed. While some employers request house rent agreements, rent receipts, landlord’s PAN, and additional documents, others may only ask for rent receipts. The key question is what legal requirements are needed for claiming HRA exemption, leading to differing approaches among employers.

For claiming HRA exemption, an employee needs to submit, among other things, the PAN of the person to whom rent is paid. This is a cross-check mechanism deployed by the Tax Administration to ensure that the relevant rent income is reported to the PAN of the income-earner, and is eventually subjected to income-tax.

The employer and the employee, in their respective tax filings, are also required to quote the PAN of the landlord, as submitted by the employee.

“The challenge comes from the generic and overall requirement of the law for the employer to ensure that the employer collects appropriate and sufficient evidence in support of tax exemptions granted to the employer. The requirement itself is generic but it is clear that the employers are expected to undertake reasonable verification that excessive exemption is not granted to the employees,” says Chetan Daga, a chartered accountant (CA) and founder of AdvantEdge consulting.

According to CA Ved Jain, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in many cases deduction has been claimed for arranged donation to political parties -many of such political parties being almost non-existent.

House Rent Allowance

Cases have emerged where employees use PANs of individuals unrelated to the income-earner to make inflated HRA tax exemption claims

Individuals who made false claims in AY 21-22, AY 22-23, and AY 2023-24 should file updated returns

PAN of the individual to whom rent is paid is used as a cross-check mechanism to ensure accurate income reporting and taxation

Deductions claimed for arranged donations to non-existent political parties will lead to severe penalties

Employers are expected to conduct reasonable due diligence to verify the authenticity of documentation provided by employees for tax exemptions