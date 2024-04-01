What to do in the new financial year?

The new financial year brings us back to the same old things. You realise that you struggled to meet your tax-saving objectives. You promised yourself that you would do better in the new year. It is a vicious cycle that needs brute force to disrupt. You need to shake things up and force changes. Just like many of us discovered some valuable things when pushed into confinement during the pandemic, you need to push yourself to take a new approach towards your financial habits.

Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel laureate, passed away last week in the US. He was a psychologist whose work brought facets of our financial behaviour to light. He won the Nobel Prize for explaining human judgement and decision-making under uncertainty.

This column touched upon his 2011 book ‘Thinking: Fast and Slow’ while discussing the issue of investment behaviour. The book explains how impulsive decisions are driven by intuition and emotions. A slow-thinking approach is more logical than a fast-thinking one. His work can inspire you to organise your finances.

The last-minute rush to meet the taxation deadline is an impulsive decision. You end up listening to insufficient advice. There is a good chance that you could put all your money into an equity-linked tax-saving scheme at the peak of the stock market valuation. You could buy a guaranteed return fixed deposit or a post-office scheme that barely covers the inflation. Your lump sum investment at the last minute could turn into a dud in the long term.

The hype around tax planning is exaggerated primarily in the last quarter of the year. There are about eight crore people in India who file tax returns. That is just over 5% of the population. The government has made it amply clear with the following tax regime. India is not a tax-haven country where you can save significantly on taxes.