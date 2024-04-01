Would revision of goods and services tax returns be permitted?

Five types of errors and issues commonly encountered by taxpayer:

1. Common Filing Mistakes: A variety of mistakes are commonly made while filing GST returns. These include incorrect claims of Input Tax Credit (ITC), non-payment of GST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM), not mentioning exempted turnover in GST returns, and errors in categorizing supplies as zero-rated or nil-rated. Additionally, errors in uploading invoice-wise data in GSTR-1.

2. Reconciliation Issues: Taxpayers often face problems in reconciling GSTR 3B & GSTR 1 returns. For instance, if there’s a mismatch between the declared sales in these returns, it could lead to unnecessary litigation with the GST department.

3. Errors in Claiming ITC and TDS/TCS: Many registered individuals and dealers make errors in claiming Input Tax Credit on GSTR 3B returns and in understanding how to claim Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS). These mistakes can lead to financial losses and complications with tax authorities.

4. Failure to file NIL return: There is a common misconception among taxpayers that GST returns need to file there are no transactions to report for a tax period. This could result in penalties due to non-filing or delayed filing of returns.

5. Disclosure and payment of the tax under the wrong GST head: Various categories exist for reporting taxes when filing GST returns. Errors may occur when taxpayers input GST liability or input tax credit under incorrect GST categories. Payment mistakes, such as directing tax or interest to the wrong heads, can also happen during transactions.

Power of revised returns

A revised return is filed under section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act to correct mistakes or omissions made in the original return. This provision allows taxpayers to file a revised income tax return if they discover mistakes in their initial filing.Whether it’s a correction of errors, missed reporting, or changes in tax calculation due to changes in tax laws, rules, or tax rates, revised returns empower businesses to rectify their mistakes.As per the proposal, taxpayers will be able to rectify their returns including computation of tax.The income tax system already provides this feature. It is high time that GST Council gives similar mechanism unser GST law also.