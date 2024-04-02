Bharti Hexacom IPO: Price band fixed between Rs 542 and Rs 570

CHENNAI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel Limited's subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited's initial public offering (IPO) opens on Wednesday. The bidding opened for anchor investors on Tuesday, while the IPO opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday (April 5).

The price band is fixed between Rs 542 and Rs 570 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. There is an offer for sale component of up to 7.5 crore equity aggregating up to Rs 4,275 crores. Bids can be made for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples of that.

The grey market premium for Bharti Hexacom Limited stood at Rs 40 on Tuesday.

The offer doesn't have a fresh issue component and the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. Telecommunications Consultants India Limited will sell its 7.5 crore shares in the company.

At least 75% of the offer is marked for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional portion will be up to 15% of the offer and up to 10% for retail investors.