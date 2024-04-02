DGCA asks Vistara to submit daily report on flight cancellations, delays

In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed.

The officials of the DGCA are also monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with requirements for providing facilities to passengers in case of flight cancellations and delays.

This is to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to non-availability of crew and many flights were delayed.

Vistara, which is in the process of getting merged with Air India, has temporarily decided to cut flights amid crew issues.

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday said it is monitoring the situation of Vistara flight cancellations.

"However, flight operations are managed by Airlines themselves. Airlines have to comply with DGCA norms to ensure passenger facilitation in case of cancellation or delay of flights," the ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Many passengers have taken to social media to complain about flight delays and cancellations.