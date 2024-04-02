Gold hits another historic peak over growing prospects of rate cuts

London: Gold prices nailed another historic peak Tuesday over the growing prospect of interest rate cuts later this year, while European equity markets wobbled as traders returned following the long Easter holiday weekend.

The haven precious metal advanced as high as $2,266.85 per ounce in morning London deals to extend its blistering record-breaking run, driven also by geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.

Oil extended Monday's gains as traders fretted also over supplies and Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.