IIT-Kanpur Alumnus Sandeep Jain Steps Into FISME Presidency

Sandeep Jain, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and an auto-component manufacturer, has been elected as the President of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) for the term 2024-25. His appointment was unanimously approved during a meeting of the Central Executive Committee held in New Delhi, marking a significant transition from his prior role as the Vice President of FISME.

The organization conducts annual elections to elect one third of its Central Executive Committee members, who then choose the President for the upcoming year. Jain succeeds Prashant Patel, a manufacturer of Dyes and Chemicals with operations in Ahmedabad and Surat.

With a background in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Jain commenced his career at TVS Electronics & Tata Unisys before establishing the SOLO Group in Gurgaon back in 1991. SOLO Group, a fully integrated CNC Machine shop, operates from 3 plants housing 52 CNC machines and employs 150 individuals. The company specializes in supplying precision machined castings of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys to OEMs in various sectors including Auto supply chain, Engineering, Telecom, and Medical industries.