‘Make growth RBI’s top priority next decade’

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has to accord growth its “top most priority” even as it continues to maintain trust and stability of the financial system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday, inaugurating the year-long celebrations of the 90th founding day of the central bank.

Addressing the gathering that included top industrialists such as N Chandrasekaran, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra and topnotch bankers like Dinesh Khara and a bevy of others, Modi said the next decade is as important for attaining the goal of a developed nation as it is for the RBI, which will be completing 100 years in 2035.

He said according to the mantra of the monetary authority, which is a full service central bank, “The RBI should make faster growth as its top most priority along with focusing on trust and stability (of the nation’s financial markets).”

As the RBI prioritises growth as its top most goal over the next decade, it must ensure that rupee is made more accessible and acceptable globally and thus make our financial markets are less dependent on the developments overseas, he said. The economy grew at its fastest pace in the past six quarters in the December 2023 quarter, clipping at 8.4 percent--faster than the 6.6 percent estimated by economists, driven by robust manufacturing and construction activity. This has the government and RBI elevating their GDP forecasts to over 8 percent in the fiscal year to March 2024. Global rating agency Moody’s expects the country to remain the fastest growing G-20 economies near term.