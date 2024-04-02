Paytm denies layoffs; says focus on growth

BENGALURU: Paytm has refuted reports of layoffs and said such claims are not only unfounded but also misleading. The company’s layoff news has been doing the rounds for some time now and the firm said that they are currently undergoing a routine annual appraisal process that involves thorough performance evaluations.

It is said this process might lead to role adjustments and that it is purely based on performance assessment and distinct from any layoff implications. In an official statement, Paytm said, “We deny any claims of layoffs within the company. Our focus continues to be on growth, innovation, and delivering seamless services. We urge stakeholders to rely on official communications for accurate information.”