PepsiCo India to invest Rs 1,266 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Snacks and Beverage giant PepsiCo India on Tuesday said that it is investing Rs 1,266 crore in setting up a flavour manufacturing unit in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The facility's construction will start in 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

According to PepsiCo, the proposed flavour manufacturing plant will significantly increase the company’s beverage production in India, generate employment, and positively impact the local economy.

This will be the company’s second flavour manufacturing facility in India. The first one is in Punjab. PepsiCo said that the new plant will enable them to manufacture beverage flavours ‘In India, for India’.

George Kovoor, PepsiCo India’s Senior Vice President of beverages, said, “We aim to ramp up the production of our beverages to meet the rising demand in the country. This strategic investment not only strengthens our dedication to providing the highest quality beverages to our consumers but also reinforces our responsibility to drive sustainable practices across our operations.”