Shree Cement inaugurates new plant in Guntur, to generate 2,000 jobs

Shree Cement Limited, one of India's largest cement producers, today inaugurated its new integrated cement plant in Dachepalli village, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The plant, which has a cement production capacity of 3 million tons per annum (MTPA), was commissioned six months ahead of schedule and built with an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore.

The Guntur plant is Shree Cement's sixth integrated production facility in India and second in the southern region after Kodla, Karnataka. It will increase the company's total manufacturing capacity to 56.4 MTPA.

The plant is designed to serve the growing markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and is expected to generate approximately 700 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shree Cement Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said the plant uses advanced technology for manufacturing and controlling emissions.

It is designed to utilize 30% alternate fuel and raw materials such as municipal waste and biomass - the highest in the Indian cement industry. Innovative features like placing the limestone crusher 40 feet below ground within the mining pit help reduce diesel usage.

The plant meets 75% of its power needs through a 12 MW waste heat recovery system and 21.5 MW solar power plant. It operates as a zero-wastage, water positive facility that returns more water to the mining pit than it consumes. Air-cooled compressors further reduce water usage.

"Driven by our core philosophy of 'Build Smart', Shree Cement is firmly on track to become a modern and green building material company," said Akhoury. "We are ramping up capacity utilization, enhancing brand equity, raising cost efficiency and further stepping up R&D efforts."

With the commissioning of the Guntur plant, Shree Cement remains on track to achieve its target of 80 MTPA production capacity by 2028, by when it plans to have 13 more plants operational. The company is known for its industry-leading operational efficiency, cost leadership and sustainability focus as it strives to deliver the most environmentally friendly building solutions to customers.

With a production capacity of over 500 million tons per annum, the Indian cement industry is highly competitive and dominated by a few major players.

Among the leading companies in the Indian cement market are UltraTech Cement, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, which holds the largest market share. Other prominent players include Ambuja Cements and ACC, both owned by the LafargeHolcim Group, Shree Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and JSW Cement.