Sterlite Tech reports Rs 900 cr of fiberization orders during FY24

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading optical and digital solutions company, said it got orders worth around Rs 900 crore as part of various fiberisation activities of private telecom companies in the financial year 2024.

This likely forms around 10% of the company's order book of around 9,000-10,000 crore.

Fiberization refers to the laying of high-capacity fiber cables alongside major highways and roads to provide intra and interstate connectivity to telecom providers and other network services providers.

STL said the orders are for connecting more than 20 states across India, covering a distance of roughly 15,000 kilometers.

The company boasts a strong manufacturing presence in India, with six plants.

STL, formerly known as Sterlite Technologies Limited, is an Indian multinational technology company that specializes in optical and digital solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, India.

STL was established as a subsidiary of Sterlite Industries (India) Limited, which was a part of the Vedanta Group, a diversified natural resources company. Initially, STL focused on manufacturing optical fibers and cables for the telecom industry.

Over the years, STL has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of products and services catering to the telecom, data center, and enterprise markets. The company has established a strong presence in the optical fibre and cable market, with manufacturing facilities in India, China, and Italy.

Over the years, STL expanded its services to include network design, deployment, and management and helps various telecom operators and enterprises to build and manage their networks.

STL has also developed software solutions for network automation, management, and virtualization, helping customers optimize their networks and reduce operational costs.