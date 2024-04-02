Uber ‘tech bros’ sought to destroy Australian taxi app using corporate espionage: Report

Uber “tech bros” set out to destroy an Australian taxi app when the US company moved in on the nation’s hire car market and started running an illegal rideshare service, lawyers claim, an Australian Associated Press report said.

Taxi Apps, the company behind GoCatch, is suing Uber in the supreme court of Victoria, claiming the rideshare giant knowingly launched UberX illegally in Australia with the intention of injuring GoCatch, the AAP report carried by The Guardian said.

The company has also accused Uber of serious misconduct, including corporate espionage and hacking competitor systems.

Uber has denied claims it harmed GoCatch’s business and has said it would defend the matter “vigorously”.

The civil trial before judge Lisa Nichols is due to run for 10 weeks.