UltraTech commissions two new plants, cement capacity crosses 150 metric tons per annum

CHENNAI: UltraTech Cement Limited on Tuesday commissioned two greenfield capacities totaling 5.4 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. The company opened a 2.70 mtpa cement grinding unit at Karur in Tamil Nadu and a 2.70 mtpa integrated cement plant at Kukurdih in Chhattisgarh, it said in exchange filings on Tuesday. This is the company's part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June 2022.

The company’s total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands at 146.2 mtpa and along with its existing capacity of 5.4 mtpa in UAE, its total capacity stands at 151.6 mtpa.

UltraTech has expanded its capacity by 18.7 mtpa in the last 12 months and ongoing expansion of 35.5 mtpa, along with acquisition of Kesoram Cement, will take its capacity to 198.2 mtpa.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said, “With a mix of integrated cement plants, grinding units, bulk terminals across 59 locations in India along with 307 ready mix concrete plants, UltraTech’s scale and capacity footprint is unparalleled. And this scale will further enable UltraTech to service India’s growing demand for cement across the country.”

UltraTech is committed to a capex of Rs 32,400 crores over the next three years, the company said.