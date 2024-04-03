Adani Green’s operational capacity crosses 10,000-MW-mark

MUMBAI: Adani Green Energy Wednesday said its operating capacity has crossed the 10,000 mw-milestone, catapulting it as the country's largest renewable energy company. On a consolidated basis, Tata Power is still the largest private sector power company with over 14,500 mw, and the public sector NTPC the largest with close to 76,000 mw.

At over 10,000 mw of operational capacity, the Adani Green contributes about 11 percent of the country’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity, and also contributing to over 15 percent of the utility-scale solar installations, it said in a statement.

"We’ve surpassed the 10,000 mw-mark of operational portfolio which has now crossed 10,934 mw. The operational portfolio consists of 7,393 mw of solar, 1,401 mw of wind and 2,140 mw of wind-solar hybrid capacity. This milestone makes our resolve towards the goal of 45,000 gw renewable energy by 2030," said the Gautam Adani group firm in a statement.

The 10,934 mw operational portfolio can power over 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonne of CO2 emissions annually it said, adding the milestone was achieved with the addition of 2,000 mw solar capacity at Khavda in Gujarat. The company has added 2,848 mw renewables capacity in FY24, Gautam Adani, the group chairman said.

“In less than a decade, Adani Green has not just envisioned a greener future but has also actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving 10,000 mw of installed capacity, demonstrating how our drive towards the 45,000 mw capacity by 2030,” Adani was quoted as saying in the statement.

The company is also building the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda near Bhuj in the Kutch region of Gujarat, which is a 30,000-mw project.

Its operating portfolio is certified as a single-use plastic-free, zero waste-to-landfill and water positive for plants with over 200 mw capacity. Of this it has already operationalised 2,000 mw of solar capacity within 12 months of commencing work.

Adani Green develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants across 12 states.