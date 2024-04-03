Are Indian stock markets about to crash? Keep an eye on US data

For most of 2022 and 2023, stock markets across the world were kept under a tight leash by the US Federal Reserve, with its continuous interest rate hikes and relentlessly dismal commentary.

However, in a move that took many by surprise, the US Federal Reserve shifted its stance from hawkish to dovish in December. This so-called 'Fed pivot' came as a shock to many, as the central bank had consistently maintained a tough stance on inflation, vowing to keep interest rates high until it was brought under control.

It was important to make sure the inflation genie was fully inside the bottle before thinking about easing, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as trying to get it back in after a failed attempt would be tougher than the first time.

However, after the rate-setting committee's meeting in December, Powell was a changed man, and said there was no need to wait for inflation to fall to the target of 2% before cutting rates. The reason: Interest rates have a lagging effect on economic activity and if they consistently fell to 3% or so, it can be assumed that the remaining, lagging impact would take it from 3% to 2% over the coming months.

It was, therefore, important to avoid 'over tightening' as too high an interest rate can suffocate economic activity and cause widespread unemployment.

However, many analysts believe that the actual reason may have had more to do with the ballooning US government debt and the catastrophic impact that rising interest rates were having on the US government's finances. If the US govt was forced to pay a 6% interest rate on its $35 trillion debt, it would have to set apart $2.1 trillion just to service this debt. This would dwarf the $1.3 trillion it spends on social security programs, and the 0.7 trillion it spends on defence.

And as the days rolled by, more and more of US government debt was coming up for repayment and for refinancing at 6-7% rates.

In other words, the Fed may not have had much choice but to start easing interest rates soon to prevent a significant portion of the US government budget from being consumed by debt-servicing costs, although they did not make this reason explicit.

Stock Euphoria

Whatever the real reason behind the Fed pivot, it had an immediate and significant impact on stock markets worldwide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the US equivalent of the Nifty 50, has so far risen by around 25% from its November lows and approximately 10% from mid-December, when the Fed made the pivot official. Indian markets too have kept pace, with the Nifty 50 gaining around 20% from its November lows and about 10% from December.

This also reflected in the yields -- or interest rates -- applicable to US government bonds. Yields on long-term bonds are seen as the markets prediction of long-term interest rates in the economy. In other words, a yield of 7% on a 10-year bond indicates that the market expects the interest rate to remain north of 7% on average for the next ten years.

When the Fed was busy playing the hawk, the yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond had reached a 15-year high of 5.11% in October 2023. However, this fell quickly crashed to just 4.0% by December 15, shortly after the Fed switched from hawk to dove and hinted at upcoming rate cuts.