Biscuit brand Britannia forays into healthtech with NutriPlus app

BENGALURU: Biscuit brand Britannia NutriChoice on Wednesday forayed into the crowded healthtech space with the launch of the NutriPlus app.

It has collaborated with technology company Aktivo Labs for the new app, which it says simplifies healthtracking through a single everyday score.

Since there are already many existing players in the wellness tracking app space, NutriPlus wants to simplify and streamline the process of monitoring wellness. Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries, said the NutriScore analyses over 8,000 health parameters of an individual and simplifies the understanding of one's health status. He added that the app has been developed by a team of doctors and scientists from Aktivo Labs and harnesses evidence-based technology to empower users.