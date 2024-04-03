Biscuit brand Britannia forays into healthtech with NutriPlus app

BENGALURU: Biscuit brand Britannia NutriChoice on Wednesday forayed into the crowded healthtech space with the launch of the NutriPlus app.
It has collaborated with technology company Aktivo Labs for the new app, which it says simplifies healthtracking through a single everyday score.
Since there are already many existing players in the wellness tracking app space, NutriPlus wants to simplify and streamline the process of monitoring wellness. Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries, said the NutriScore analyses over 8,000 health parameters of an individual and simplifies the understanding of one's health status. He added that the app has been developed by a team of doctors and scientists from Aktivo Labs and harnesses evidence-based technology to empower users.
According to a recent report by Bain & Company, healthcare innovation in India is currently a $30 billion opportunity, dominated by pharma services and healthtech. The report added that healthtech accounted for about 25% of the healthcare innovation market in FY 2023, having more than doubled from about $3 billion in FY 2020 to about $7 billion in FY 2023.
Britannia’s consolidated sales for the December quarter stood at Rs 4,192 crore and its operating profit stood at Rs 743 crore. As far as distribution is concerned, it has expanded direct reach to 27.6 lakh outlets. Speaking at the launch event, Richard Siow, Director of Ageing Research at King’s College London, UK, said the collaboration between Britannia and Aktivo Labs to develop the NutriPlus app has the potential to raise awareness among millions in India about lifestyle interventions.
Doshi added that consumers can download the NutriPlus app by scanning a QR code across a range of Britannia NutriChoice packs.