INOX India wins patent for new type of container for ultra-cool fluids

In a significant development for the industrial gases sector, INOX India Ltd has been granted a patent by the Patents Office, Government of India for their innovative method of suspending inner vessels in Dewar type containers used for storing cryogenic fluids. A dewar is an insulated container used for storing cryogens and are mostly double-walled and vacuum-insulated, like thermos flasks.

The patent, bearing the number 530403, is titled "A method for suspending inner vessels of Dewar type container to store cryogenic fluid".

INOX India Limited, a leading manufacturer of cryogenic storage and transport equipment, has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions for the safe and efficient storage of cryogenic fluids such as liquid nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. These fluids, which are stored at extremely low temperatures, require specialized containers that can maintain their integrity and insulation properties.

The newly patented method is expected to enhance the stability and safety of inner vessels within Dewar type containers, which are double-walled vacuum flasks used for storing and transporting cryogenic liquids. By improving the suspension system of the inner vessel, INOX India aims to minimize the risk of damage during handling and transportation, thereby increasing the overall efficiency and reliability of the containers.

Industry experts believe that this patent could have significant implications for various sectors that rely on cryogenic fluids, including healthcare, food processing, and industrial manufacturing. The improved design of the Dewar type containers is likely to result in reduced maintenance costs, extended product life, and enhanced safety for personnel handling these containers.

INOX India Limited has a strong track record of innovation in the field of cryogenic storage and transportation. The company has previously developed several proprietary technologies that have been widely adopted by the industry.