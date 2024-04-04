Adani Green’s capacity crosses 10K MW mark

MUMBAI: Adani Green Energy on Wednesday said its operating capacity has crossed the 10,000 MW milestone, becoming the country’s largest renewable energy company.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Power is still the largest private sector power company with over 14,500 MW, and NTPC is the largest public sector company with close to 76,000 MW capacities. At over 10,000 MW of operational capacity, the Adani Green contributes about 11% of the country’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity, and also contributing to over 15% of the utility-scale solar installations, it said in a statement.

“We’ve surpassed the 10,000 MW mark of operational portfolio which has now crossed 10,934 MW. The operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW of solar, 1,401 MW of wind and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

This milestone makes our resolve towards the goal of 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030, the Gautam Adani group firm said in a statement. The 10,934 MW operational portfolio can power over 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonne of CO2 emissions annually it said.