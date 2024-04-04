Google may charge you for generative AI search in the future: Report

Google is considering charging for the use of its AI features, according to reports.

It is exploring multiple options in plans to paywall certain of Google’s Gemini AI features, the Financial Times reported, potentially including AI-enhanced web search.

The move would mark Google's first time in putting any of its core products behind a paywall, as it seeks to gain ground in the fast-moving AI space. Its traditional search engine would remain free of charge and ads would continue to appear alongside search results even for subscribers, the report added.

"We're not working on or considering an ad-free search experience. As we've done many times before, we'll continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Google, which invented the foundational technology for today's AI boom, is also locked in battle with two industry players that have captured the businessworld's attention - ChatGPT's creator OpenAI and its backer Microsoft.