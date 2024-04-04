Mazars India expects 30-35% growth in FY25

NEW DELHI: Mazars India is expecting 30-35% growth in FY 25, driven by faster growth in tax and advisory segments as well as audit services, as stated by its managing partner, Bharat Dhawan.

Dhawan expressed optimism about private investment growth in India, noting that many companies are seeking consultations for establishing their presence in the country. He highlighted government reforms such as the Product Linked Incentive Schemes (PLI), Make in India, and GIFT City among others aimed at attracting businesses to India.

Moreover, he mentioned that the creation of a network between Mazars and the US-based accounting firm Forvis will bring a substantial amount of consultancy business to the Indian unit, leading to new job opportunities.

"Forvis has a robust client base in the US. Our Indian consultancy segment is set to benefit significantly from this network, resulting in the creation of new jobs," Dhawan added.

The company has already announced plans to create 5000 jobs nationwide over the next five years. Currently, it employs 1300 individuals across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Pune, among others.

The creation of network between both the firms is scheduled to take effect on June 1, 2024, and following the collaboration, Dhawan anticipates that Mazars India will become one of the top eight accounting firms in the country.