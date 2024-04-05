AI a 'game changer' but company leadership not ready, finds survey

Zurich: A majority of corporate executives across leading economies believe artificial intelligence will be a "game changer" for their industry but admit their leadership teams lack the knowledge to understand AI's risks and rewards, a study showed Friday.

Adecco, the world's biggest temporary staffing agency, and Oxford Economics conducted a survey to see how companies are preparing for a technology that is growing fast but also raising concerns about what it means for jobs.

Around 2,000 CEOs, chief financial officers and other executives in companies across nine countries were surveyed between October and December.

The poll found that 61 percent believe AI is a game changer for their industry, with the figure rising to 82 percent in the tech sector and 51 percent among automakers.