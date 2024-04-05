AI pilots to Tata: Treated like bonded labourers

NEW DELHI: The brewing tension between Vistara pilots and the airline management has slipped over to Air India as two unions of Air India pilots wrote a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and raised their concerns over the revised pay structure and inhumane working conditions.
The two unions - Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG)- alleged that pilots are being subjected to conditions and treatment reminiscent of bonded labourers.
“The pilots of Vistara have been steadfast in their advocacy for fixed 70 hours compensation, improved working conditions, and stable roster. After thorough assessment and consultation, we believe that their demands are not only reasonable but also reflective of broader challenges prevalent within Tata Group airlines,” the unions wrote to Chandrasekaran.
They said there have been instances where HR has resorted to threatening pilots with potential disruptions to their future, accompanied by severe consequences. “Threatening pilots with disruptions to their future is not only unethical but also creates a hostile and intimidating work environment…Furthermore, such threats can have serious consequences for the safety and efficiency of our operations. Pilots who feel threatened or intimidated may be reluctant to report safety concerns or speak up about issues that could impact flight operations,” read the letter.
This stand by the unions comes a day after Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara spoke to pilots and assured them of addressing their concerns. In the midst of the merger process between Vistara and Air India, a large number of Vistara pilots, dissatisfied with new contract terms, recently started reporting mass sick leaves.