AI pilots to Tata: Treated like bonded labourers

NEW DELHI: The brewing tension between Vistara pilots and the airline management has slipped over to Air India as two unions of Air India pilots wrote a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and raised their concerns over the revised pay structure and inhumane working conditions.

The two unions - Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG)- alleged that pilots are being subjected to conditions and treatment reminiscent of bonded labourers.

“The pilots of Vistara have been steadfast in their advocacy for fixed 70 hours compensation, improved working conditions, and stable roster. After thorough assessment and consultation, we believe that their demands are not only reasonable but also reflective of broader challenges prevalent within Tata Group airlines,” the unions wrote to Chandrasekaran.