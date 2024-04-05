Byju Raveendran’s net worth plummets to zero

BENGALURU: From $2.1 billion net worth a year ago, edtech firm founder Byju Raveendran’s net worth has now plummeted to zero, according to the Forbes Billionaire Index 2024 list.

Byju’s was once known as the most valuable start-up, but now the edtech firm has been witnessing a series of setbacks including multiple legal battles, and even struggles to pay its employees’ salaries. In December 2023, Raveendran pledged his home to pay salaries.

“Only four people from last year’s list dropped off this time, including former edtech star Byju Raveendran, whose firm Byju’s was enveloped in multiple crises and its valuation was marked down by BlackRock to $1 billion, a fraction of its peak $22 billion valuation in 2022,” Forbes said.