Exch-traded currency norms delayed

MUMBAI: After the panic in the market earlier this week which saw a near wipe-out of volume, the Reserve Bank on Thursday delayed implementation of its directions for exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCDs) by a month to May 3.

The proposed ETCD rules were to come into effect from Friday, April 5. ETCDs were first introduced in 2008, and the average daily trading volume on dollar/rupee futures been nearly $2.5 billion, making it an important segment for the forex market.

The ETCD market went into a tizzy on Wednesday and Thursday with volumes plummeting by as much as 80% after brokers asked clients to submit proof of underlying exposures on their derivative contracts, else unwind existing positions, according to market participants who feel that the move looks like an extension so that they have time to close out their positions.