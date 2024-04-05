Founders of Taskmo exit as Quess buys co

BENGALURU: Gig economy platform Taskmo founders Prashant Janadri and Naveen Ram took an exit after scaling 20X in the last two financial years and also after completing the company’s acquisition by Quess Corp, which was an early investor in the platform.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Taskmo, which was founded in 2020. Taskmo will continue to operate independently under the Quess Corp umbrella. The company raised its first round of funding $1.4 million with Quess in 2021 and followed by equity and debt rounds by the same strategic investor.

Taskmo claims that it has seen hyper growth of 20X in the last 2 financial years. The platform has been working with marquee companies like Jiomart, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Zomato, Rapido, Uber, Ola, HDFC and Swiggy, among others.

Prashant Janadri, co-founder and chief executive officer, Taskmo said, “We experienced a little shyness from workers to opt for gig work in our early days, but our seamless opportunities with the ease of product helped us serve more than 35,000 unique taskers or gig workers so far.”