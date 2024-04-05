HDFC Bank loan book crosses Rs 25L cr mark; stock rallies over 3%

MUMBAI: The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said its loan book crossed Rs 25 trillion (Rs 25 lakh crore) mark as of end-March, spawning a massive rally in its stock, which has been down in the dumps since the merger with its parent last July.

Buckling a choppy trade for the broader market after a huge gap-up opening the market went into the red mid-day but gained towards the end, primarily because of the over 3% rally in the HDFC Bank counter, which has the largest weighting in both the indices. Finally, the counter settled with 3.06% gains at Rs 1,527.9 after hitting a high of Rs 1,529.9 on the BSE. Since the merger the stock had hit a nadir of Rs 1,365 from over Rs 1,700 pre-merger.