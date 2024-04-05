IT industry likely to witness 8-10% increment

BENGALURU: The IT services industry is witnessing a phase of recalibration as companies are moderating the approach to salary increments, with hikes expected to be around 8%-10%. The sector is seeing a major demand in C-Suite across various areas such as technology, data, AI/ML, product, security and Gen AI, among others, according to global recruitment firm Michael Page.

In its latest release of the annual salary guidance, it says in the tech sector, roles in emergent fields like Gen AI technology are drawing significant attention. It adds that financial services and consumer/consumer tech, among others, are the top employers of the IT industry. The hike range varies between 35-45% for junior employees, 30-40% hike for mid-level executives, and 20-30% increment for senior management, it adds.