Mining in Goa after six years, Vedanta starts its operations

NEW DELHI: After a six-year gap, mining operations have resumed in Goa with Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta starting operations at the Bicholim mineral block.
Bicholim is the first auctioned mine to become operational since 2018, when the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on mining in the state and quashed 88 mining leases in March 2018.
“Heralding a new era of inclusive development, Vedanta Sesa Goa commenced mining operations at Bicholim Mineral Block 1 in the state of Goa,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. The resumption of mining activity will generate jobs and boost the state’s economy, it added.
Vedanta successfully bid for the Bicholim block, auctioned in 2022. The company received the Centre’s environment clearance in January 2024 to start mining at the Bicholim block.
Navin Jaju, CEO of Sesa Goa-Vedanta, said the commencement of iron ore mining at Bicholim opens new vistas for the progress of Goa.
According to Vedanta, mining in Goa has historically contributed up to 20% to the state’s gross domestic product. “Operationalisation of the auctioned mines will contribute significantly to State GDP, as revenues will accrue to State through auction premium, royalty, contribution to District Mineral Foundation paid by the lessees,” said the company.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said: “It’s a historic day for Goa! This has revived one of the key economic backbone of the state. Due to the ban, the state faced many hardships,” he said.