Mining in Goa after six years, Vedanta starts its operations

NEW DELHI: After a six-year gap, mining operations have resumed in Goa with Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta starting operations at the Bicholim mineral block.

Bicholim is the first auctioned mine to become operational since 2018, when the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on mining in the state and quashed 88 mining leases in March 2018.

“Heralding a new era of inclusive development, Vedanta Sesa Goa commenced mining operations at Bicholim Mineral Block 1 in the state of Goa,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. The resumption of mining activity will generate jobs and boost the state’s economy, it added.

Vedanta successfully bid for the Bicholim block, auctioned in 2022. The company received the Centre’s environment clearance in January 2024 to start mining at the Bicholim block.