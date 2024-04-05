Monetary Policy Report Analysis: Why RBI is confident of growth

RBI's assessment of India's economic growth engines paints a promising picture of the country's resilience by analyzing the condition of the four drivers of economic growth -- private consumption, government consumption, investment and exports. Despite global challenges, domestic economic activity has remained robust, the analysis said.

The government's continued emphasis on infrastructure creation, coupled with an uptick in private corporate investment and buoyant business optimism, is expected to nurture a sustained revival in the investment cycle. Private consumption is likely to receive support from improved prospects for rural demand and rising consumer confidence.

Although external demand faces headwinds from global factors, India's diversified export basket and the recovery in capital flows provide some cushion. The services sector, the backbone of the Indian economy, continues to display strength and adaptability.

RBI's analysis suggests that India's growth story remains intact, propelled by structural drivers like improving physical infrastructure, development of world-class digital and payments technology, ease of doing business, enhanced labor force participation, and improved quality of fiscal spending.

Investment Demand

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) grew by an impressive 10.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q3:2023-24, driven by a revival in private capital expenditure (capex) and the government's continued emphasis on capital spending. The share of GFCF in GDP, although moderating slightly in Q3, achieved a new peak during the first half of the fiscal year.

Several factors contribute to the optimistic outlook for investment. Healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, rising capacity utilization, improving business sentiment, and large public investments bode well for a sustained upturn in the private sector investment cycle. High-frequency indicators, such as the import of capital goods, production of capital goods, and construction activity, further corroborate the strength of investment demand.

The RBI also highlights the government's infrastructure push as a crucial driver of investment. The center's capital expenditure recorded a strong expansion of 28.4% y-o-y in the revised estimates for 2023-24. Moreover, the government's continued thrust on capital expenditure, as outlined in the interim union budget for 2024-25, is expected to crowd in private investment and boost productivity and growth in the economy.

Private Consumption

Growth in Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), the mainstay of aggregate demand, improved to 3.5% in Q3:2023-24 after a dip in Q2, contributing 2.2 percentage points to overall GDP growth. The RBI notes that steady urban consumption, coupled with improving income levels in the informal sector, are supporting private consumption.

High-frequency indicators of urban demand, such as domestic air passenger traffic, passenger vehicle sales, and household credit, exhibited sustained expansion in the second half of 2023-24. Consumer durables expanded at a modest pace in Q3 but recorded double-digit growth in January. Sustained buoyancy in the services sector, along with corporate salary hikes, is supporting urban demand.

Rural demand -- which has been the biggest area of concern for economists so far -- is also gaining pace gradually, as evidenced by high-frequency indicators like motorcycle sales and agriculture credit growth. The demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) declined in H2, suggesting an improvement in non-farm employment in rural areas and recovery in informal sector activity.

The RBI also highlights the improvement in labor market conditions, with the labor force participation rate (LFPR) and employment rate (ER) reflecting positive trends. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll data points to a strengthening of formal employment in Q3 and January 2024.