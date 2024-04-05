NSE awaits SEBI's green signal to begin IPO process, says Ashishkumar Chauhan

MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is awaiting approval from the capital markets regulator SEBI to kickstart the much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) process, its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Additionally, he said that retail investors should avoid trading in the high-risk-derivatives and, only informed investors should get into such markets.

According to a SEBI study in the past, nine of the 10 traders lose money in derivatives trades.

When asked about NSE's IPO plans, Chauhan on Thursday said," We will submit a revised Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) as and when we get approval from SEBI."