Soon, you can deposit money at CDMs using UPI

Given the popularity of UPI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now introduced a cash deposit facility using UPI at Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs).

Till now customers have been using debit cards to deposit cash at CDMs that are deployed by banks to enhance customer convenience while reducing cash-handling load on bank branches.



RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said: "Given the experience gained from card-less cash withdrawal using UPI at the ATMs, it is now proposed to also facilitate deposit of cash in CDMs using UPI. This measure will further enhance customer convenience and make the currency handling process at banks more efficient."



With an aim to provide more flexibility to PPI (Prepaid Payment Instruments) holders, the central bank on Friday also proposed to permit linking of PPIs through third-party UPI applications. This will enable the PPI holders to make UPI payments like bank account holders.



At present, UPI payments from PPIs can be made only by using the web or mobile app provided by the PPI issuer. This new initiative will further enhance customer convenience and boost adoption of digital payments for small value transactions.