Vistara expects normal ops by May; stretched roster caused flight disruptions: CEO Vinod Kannan

NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Vistara expects operations to normalise by May as the flight disruptions mainly caused by a stretched roster for pilots are getting addressed, its CEO Vinod Kannan said on Friday.

He also said the concerns raised by the pilots are being reviewed and discussed by the airline.

The Tata Group airline cancelled many flights earlier this week due to the non-availability of pilots and has also been forced to temporarily reduce the overall flight operations in order to stabilise the situation.

The carrier cancelled more than 125 flights over three days from April 1.

In an exclusive interview with PTI on Friday, Kannan said the need to cancel flights at short notice will not happen after this weekend as the buffer situation for pilots is stabilising.

"It might be a reduced schedule...we are back to normal as far as the flights that are operating...the need to cancel flights at short notice will not happen after this weekend," he said.

According to him, the buffer situation in terms of pilots is stabilising and there is no cause for concern about last-minute flight cancellations.

"From Monday, whatever flights are in the system, they should be operating," Kannan said as he sought to assure travellers that flights will not be cancelled at the last minute.

As part of reduced operations, Kannan said the airline has cut 20-25 daily flights.

Vistara is to operate more than 300 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule.

The airline cancelled some flights on Friday.

"We are now working on the schedule for May, and we will try and optimise it to come to usual kind of operations...(we) expect normal operations (by May)," Kannan said.

"On behalf of all the 6,500 staff, we are very sorry for what happened. We all stand ready to bring the situation back to normal and it is happening quite fast," he added.

Vistara is apologising to customers, who have been affected by the flight disruptions, Kannan said and stressed that is not the kind of service that the airline provides.

"I don't think there is an apology to the pilots but customers of course...It is a question of more being aware about what their feedback is, we are reviewing their concerns and will discuss it."

"We have been reaching out to all customers (affected), apologise for the disruptions...," Kannan said.