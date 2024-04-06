Congress manifesto promises major reforms in tax system

NEW DELHI: The Congress, in its manifesto released on Friday, promises major reforms in the tax system. It claims that the overall tax-to-GDP hasn’t increased in the last decade, leaving little room for increased expenditure.

It promises to enact a direct taxes code that will bring transparency, equity and impartial administration of taxes. The party said it would maintain stable personal income tax rates throughout its term for the benefit of salaried class and eliminate angel tax to boost investment in the new micros, small firms and innovative start-ups.

“The last 10 years of the BJP/NDA government is a case of ‘taxation gone berserk’. The share of taxes paid by the common person and the poor through regressive indirect taxes has increased significantly and the share of taxes paid by corporate has decreased – the exact opposite of what a people-friendly and progressive taxation policy should be.”