Parent company of UK's biggest water supplier defaults on 400 million pounds of debt

London: Thames Water's parent company has defaulted on a payment, deepening the crisis at the UK's largest water supplier, which is heavily indebted and under fire for failing to stop sewage discharges into the nation's waterways.

The default comes after Thames Water on March 28 said it had failed to raise a major cash injection from shareholders, blaming industry regulations that made its rescue plan "uninvestable".

Kemble Water Finance said in a statement Friday that "as envisaged" payments on a debt of £400 million ($505 million) due on April 2 had "not been paid".

The firm said it had begun to approach creditors and bondholders to "request that they take no creditor action so as to provide a stable platform while all options are explored with all key stakeholders".

The company expected to be in "a position to provide a further update in the coming weeks," it added.