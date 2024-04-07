Slow job market nixes India’s growth story

For India there are strong growth indicators. The World Bank has revised its projections for GDP growth to 7.5 percent for 2024, a whopping 1.2 percent above its earlier forecast. Coupled with a projection of 6.1 percent growth for 2025, India comes away as the fastest growing economy in South Asia over the next two years.

In tackling poverty too, NITI Aayog numbers indicate that nearly 25 crore people were lifted up from poverty since 2014, with ‘multidimensional’ poverty declining to 11.3 percent, from 29 percent a decade ago in 2014.

The Achilles heel however appears to be the growing unemployment and inequality. These speed bumps may cripple the country’s transformation into a fully developed economy. In this context, a new World Bank report ‘Jobs for Resilience’,has been highlighted by the Financial Times. The daily points out the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 – underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – may remain a ‘distant dream’ without reforms to boost employment.

No-reform scenario

The World Bank’s chief economist and author of the report, Franziska Ohnsorge,is quoted calling India a “no-reform scenario” where employment growth was exceptionally weak compared to other emerging markets and developing economies.

The report says the employment ratio in India declined by more than in any other south Asian country in the 2000-2022 period, with the exception of Nepal. ‘Employment ratio’ refers to the labour force currently employed against the total working-age population of a region.