Financial dependence across generations

In the mid-1980s, the children who passed out of top institutes got astronomical salaries compared to their parents. I heard one aunt tell her daughter ‘your father got this salary only when he was 38..you have got it at 24’ – when she got her MBA placement.

Cut to 2024, many of the parents have done extremely well and find that their children are not able to swing it big on their own. So right from getting them seats in ‘good’ colleges (where you can buy seats instead of qualifying for them), to spending lakhs in cricket coaching, parents will do anything to pitch (and swing) for their kids.

Some kids feel like a failure if they can’t maintain their parents’ lifestyle standards (parent is 54 and kid is 24!!) right at the beginning of their careers. Parents are willing to subsidise everything –housing, vacations, entertainment, -like a crutch!