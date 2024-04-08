Godrej Properties sells flats worth Rs 3,000 cr in 3 days in Gurugram

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd. said it sold over 1,050 homes worth more than Rs 3,000 crore within just three days of launching its project, Godrej Zenith, in Sector 89, Gurugram, Haryana.

It called the launch its biggest ever, both in terms of value and volume of sales, and an indicator of the headway it has made into the Gurugram market. Last year, the company's sales in Gurugram rose 6 times.

Godrej Properties said it has upcoming launches in Sectors 103, 43, and 54.

The company has show remarkable resilience in recent years, particularly in the context of the pandemic. While the real estate industry faced significant challenges during the pandemic, GPL managed to post growth.

Last year, the company recorded sales of over Rs 2,000 crore during launch on four occasions pan India, including twice in Gurugram.