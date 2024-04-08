Indian CEOs average salary at Rs 13.8 cr, up 40% compared to pre-covid: Deloitte report

NEW DELHI: The average CEO compensation in India stood at Rs 13.8 crore, up 40 per cent compared with pre-COVID-19 times, and more than half of the overall remuneration is linked to short-term and long-term incentives, says a Deloitte report.

According to the Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey 2024, average CEO compensation stands at Rs 13.8 crore, while CEOs who were also promoters or members of the promoter family are paid Rs 16.7 crore on average.

"Promoter CEO compensation outpacing professional CEO compensation is primarily driven by two factors. Professional CEOs change more often than promoter CEOs due to the longer tenure of promoter CEOs at an aggregate. But it is also important to note that the range of promoter CEO compensation is very wide, and that affects the higher averages," said Anandorup Ghose, Partner, CHRO Programme Leader, Deloitte India.