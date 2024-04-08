Investors should be cautious of margin trading as costs go up

The second trigger is that non-banks on their own have raised the cost of such funds fearing rising volatility in a highly vile poll season as part of their own internal risk tightening, which in turn was spawned by the recent RBI ban on JM Financial and IIFL from lending against shares.

About margin trade funding

For the uninitiated, margin trade funding is a facility wherein an investor pays only 25-35%— at the upper end and the lower end this can be as high 5-8x of own funds—of the value of the stock one buys and the rest is paid for by brokerage for a monthly interest of 12-14%.

This means that brokerage can allow you to own 65% or up to 800% more of the same stock over your own investment. Brokerages either have their own NBFCs or borrow from banks or other sources even from debt market instruments to help investors this way.

This 30-35% own fund demand is normally from bank-led full-service brokerages such as HDFC Securities, which is the leader in this market with a loan book of close to R10,000 crore, ICICI and Kotak among others, but standalone players like IIFL, Edelweiss, JM, Motilal etc offer much higher leverage to the tune of 5-8x your own fund on a day when the market is on a song. This margin percentage made available to a customer is mostly based on a dynamic calculation method depending on the type of stock one buys—large caps/index stocks like those constituting the Sensex and the Nifty or mid and small caps.