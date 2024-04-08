Start-up funding: Health, climatetech to attract more investments in H2 2024

BENGALURU: After facing funding headwinds, the start-up ecosystem has started attracting funds again, and according to Venture capitalists (VCs), the second half of this year will attract more investments, especially in healthtech and climatetech start-ups.

Market intelligence platform Tracxn co-founder Neha Singh recently said even with the slowdown seen in March quarter, we anticipate the bounce back quickly. The report by Tracxn said that Retail, FinTech, and Enterprise Applications were the top-performing sectors in Q1 2024.

Pankajj Ghode, Managing Director at Pushttie Venture Capital said Q2 2024 brings forth a fundraising scenario ripe with innovation and resilience.