Voltas posts highest-ever air conditioner sale of two million units in FY24

NEW DELHI: Air conditioner brand Voltas on Sunday said it has achieved over 2 million AC units in FY24, the highest ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India. It recorded a volume growth of 35%, and the performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products during the year.

Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, of Voltas Limited, said, “We are delighted to achieve this extraordinary milestone of achieving 2 million ACs in FY 2023 – 24, which is an industry first. Almost 70 years ago, Tata Sons and Volkart Brothers came together to start Voltas in India. When we look back all these years, we get a sense of gratification. We believe that our wide presence, focus on the emerging retail channels, excellent distribution network, strongest brand equity and attractive consumer offers, have helped us to achieve this significant milestone.”

Voltas has been maintaining the No. 1 position, and the brand is now gearing up to further expand its retail and distribution network, to cater to its ever-growing product portfolio, to get an additional edge over competition. The company also registered a significant growth in volume in other cooling products including air cooler and commercial refrigeration products.

Voltas Beko, the Home Appliances brand, also registered a volume growth of 52% in Q4 FY24; and also achieved the milestone of close to 2 million Home Appliances (Refrigerators & Washing Machines) in FY24. Overall, 5 million consumer products got sold to customers across the country by Voltas in FY24. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers and Air Purifiers.