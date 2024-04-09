Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity to organise clean economy investor forum in Singapore

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) will organise the Clean Economy Investor Forum in Singapore, a press release from the Union commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The IPEF was launched in May 2022 and currently includes 14 partners - Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States and Vietnam.

It provides a platform for countries in the region to collaborate on advancing resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth, and aims to contribute to cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region. The IPEF comprises four pillars of cooperation namely: Trade, Supply Chain, Clean Economy and Fair Economy.

The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is one of the initiatives under the IPEF. It brings together the region's top investors, philanthropies, financial institutions, innovative companies, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The Forum aims to mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology and renewable energy projects. More information can be found at: www.IPEFinvestorforum.org.

The Department of Commerce is the nodal agency for the IPEF engagements, and the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is managed by Invest India (www.investindia.gov.in), India's National Investment Promotion Agency.

Apart from showcasing India's leadership position in the Clean Economy space and the various innovate solutions driving it, India will showcase some of the large infrastructure projects in Clean Economy and top climate tech companies to the global investors for investment opportunities.

The Forum will have opportunity for the Indian industry in the two following tracks. PwC Singapore and HolonIQ are the knowledge partners for these tracks.

Climate Tech Track: Under this track, IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is holding an open call that aims to recognise the top climate tech companies and start-ups among the member countries and present them to global investors. Climate tech entrepreneurs and companies in India may apply under this track.

The last date to apply is until April 26, 2024, and applications will be evaluated by regional and industry experts. The top 100 companies will be announced in early May 2024 and shortlisted companies will be invited to showcase and pitch at the Investor Forum in Singapore on 5th - June 6, 2024.

Interested parties may find the eligibility criteria, methodology of selection and portal for application submission here: https://www.holoniq.com/ratings/indo-pacific-climate-tech-100.

Infrastructure Track: Under this track, India will showcase selected investible sustainable infrastructure projects at the 2024 Forum.

The sectors of focus are-energy transition (e.g electric gird; renewable energy, including solar, and onshore wind; sustainable aviation fuel; battery storage; hydrogen; green data centers), transport and logistics (e.g. Electric Vehicle, EV charging points), waste management/waste to energy.

The projects that are ready, or expected to be ready, for private investment during the next 18 months will be given priority for showcasing at the Forum.

Indian investors who aim to invest in the IPEF partner countries, in either or both the tracks mentioned above are also encouraged to participate in the Forum. Interested project proponents and investors may reach out to india-ipef@commerce.gov.in and IPEFInvestorForum@investindia.org.in.