Jio retains 40% market share in mobile connectivity

NEW DELHI: Within eight years of its launch, Reliance Jio captured a 40% share in cellphone connectivity segment of the Indian telecom market in February 2024.

The company, which started its telecom services in September 2016 with a meager 1.52% market share, outpaced its competitors significantly. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just a 7.7% market share in the month. In February 2024, Jio added a significant 3.5 million customers, bringing its total subscribers to 467.58 million, while Airtel added 1.5 million, increasing its total subscribers to 384.01 million.

However, the loss-making telco Vodafone Idea continues to experience a decline in subscribers, losing over 1 million subscribers and bringing its total subscribers to 220.50 million.

Since its launch, Jio has grown its market share in the wireless segment. Their market share steadily rose from 9.58% in April 2017 to 27.08% by April 2019. It reached 33.85% in April 2020 and peaked at 36.15% in April 2021. While there was a slight dip to 35.50% in April 2022, they bounced back to 37.90% by April 2023, culminating in their current dominance. Jio also secured the top spot in wireline subscribers. As of February 29, 2024, the telco holds a 35.14% market share, followed by Bharti Airtel with 25.89% and BSNL with 19.61%.

In terms of ARPU (average revenue per user), Airtel leads the industry with Rs 208, against Jio’s Rs 182 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 145.

