JNPT doubles liquid cargo capacity; adds two more berths

The public sector Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has added two more berths (berth 3 & 4) as part of expanding its liquid cargo handling capacity at an investment of Rs 225 crore.

JNPA, which is the largest container port in the country, currently manages around 6.5 million tonnes per annum of liquid cargo through its existing two berths.

While the entire investments of Rs 225 crore has come from the port, the new liquid berths will be operated and maintained by a private party through an equipping, operation, maintenance and transfer arrangement in a public private partnership mode, the nation’s largest container port in the public sector said in a statement Tuesday.

Recognizing the need for additional infrastructure to cater to increased demand, the port has invested Rs 225 crore to develop these two additional berths, which has been fully internally arranged. The new berths will be operated through the PPP route, the port authority said.

JSW Infrastructure has emerged as the top bidder for operating the new births, offering a quoted royalty of Rs 252 per tonne. The estimated capital expenditure for the operator is Rs 69 crore.

The letter of intent was awarded to JSW Infrastructure in February 2024, and the concession agreement was signed earlier this week, said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, the port authority chairman.

Expanding our liquid cargo handling capacity is a strategic move to meet growing demand and enhance operational efficiency. With the addition of two new berths, waiting time for liquid cargo will be reduced to zero, Wagh added.

Designed for larger vessels with expanded parcel sizes, the new berths can attract more clients and boost cargo volume. With the capability for simultaneous handling of two vessels, it ensures optimized berthing options and increased throughput, translating to higher revenue for the port.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port was commissioned in May 1989 as a bulk cargo terminal but has soon become the nation’s premier container port, operating five container terminals. The port also has a shallow water berth for general cargo and another liquid cargo terminal which is managed by the BPCL-IOCL consortium and the newly constructed coastal berth. Spread across 277 hectares, the port also operates a multi-product SEZ.